Dr. Mary Cavanagh. Dr. Cavanagh has served as the Deputy Chief of Staff since 2021. She received her M.D. at Albany Medical College, followed by an Internal Medicine internship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, and residency in General Preventive Medicine and Public Health at Stony Brook University. During residency she completed a Master of Public Health at Columbia University. Dr. Cavanagh began work at the Northport VA Medical Center in 2011 as the facility’s Health Promotion Disease Prevention Physician Program Manager in Primary Care. During her time at Northport, Dr. Cavanagh has served as the Stony Brook Preventive Medicine Residency Site Supervisor. As a member of the leadership team, Dr. Cavanagh is integrally involved in strategic planning, policy, as well as organizational performance and operations. Dr. Cavanagh will continue to address Veteran’s needs and provide support to the Medical Center in her new role as COS. We would like to thank Dr. Cavanagh for her continued support and dedication to the Veterans and families throughout her career at the Northport VA Medical Center.