Sophia C. GRODOTZKE LCSW
LGBT Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Northport health care
Email: Sophia.Grodotzke@VA.gov
Phone: 631-261-4400, ext. 4137
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Program
The Northport VA Medical Center team provides an open, supportive and safe environment to meet the needs of LGBT Veterans and their families. Our program offers individual, family and couples therapy for LGBT Veterans. Therapy is also available for Veterans wanting to explore their sexual orientation/identity further. The staff at the Northport VA Medical Center receive annual LGBT sensitivity training, as well as a transgender mental health services training. The LGBT population can receive other treatment modalities based on their needs.