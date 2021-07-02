 Skip to Content
LGBT Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC)

Sophia C. GRODOTZKE LCSW

LGBT Veteran Care Coordinator

VA Northport health care

Email: Sophia.Grodotzke@VA.gov

Phone: 631-261-4400, ext. 4137

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Program

The Northport VA Medical Center team provides an open, supportive and safe environment to meet the needs of LGBT Veterans and their families. Our program offers individual, family and couples therapy for LGBT Veterans. Therapy is also available for Veterans wanting to explore their sexual orientation/identity further.  The staff at the Northport VA Medical Center receive annual LGBT sensitivity training, as well as a transgender mental health services training. The LGBT population can receive other treatment modalities based on their needs.

