The Post 9/11 was formerly changed from the OEF/OIF/OND Clinic. Employing a calming and therapeutic environment to help empower veterans, our Post 9/11 OEF/OIF M2VA (Military2VA) Case Management name changed 4/1/2021 (formally TCM-OEF/OIF) initiative enables a smooth and seamless transition from a military combat and non-combat environment to civilian life. Clinical practices are multi-disciplinary and provide more complex and supportive services to both returning veterans and active duty service members. By centralizing our uniquely integrated program, we have enhanced our approach to serving veterans, families, and caregivers, allowing us to offer a higher level of care. Did you know that under certain circumstances, active duty service members may receive limited health benefits and health care services at VA medical centers through sharing agreements to Active Duty and Reserve Component (RC) Servicemembers? For more information please visit https://www.oefoif.va.gov/ or call the clinic at 631-261-4400 x5754.