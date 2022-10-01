Locations

Okaloosa County Vet Center Address 6 11th Avenue Suite G-1 Shalimar, FL 32579 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 850-651-1000 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat. Closed

Sun. Closed

If you can’t make it to our Okaloosa County Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Okaloosa County Vet Center - Defuniak Springs Located at Grace Rides 2061 Corbin Gainey Road Defuniak Springs, FL 32435 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 850-651-1000 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Okaloosa County Vet Center - Fort Walton Beach Located at Okaloosa Veterans’ Court Program 1940 Lewis Turner Boulevard Fort Walton Beach , FL 32547 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 850-651-1000 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

