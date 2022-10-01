Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Okaloosa County Vet Center

Address

6 11th Avenue
Suite G-1
Shalimar, FL 32579

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Okaloosa County Vet Center is located at 6 11th Ave, Shalimar FL. The Shalimar Vet Center is located in the copper topped building, with parking along the front and rear of the building

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Okaloosa County Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Okaloosa County Vet Center - Defuniak Springs

Located at

Grace Rides
2061 Corbin Gainey Road
Defuniak Springs, FL 32435

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Grace Rides Therapeutic Riding

Okaloosa County Vet Center - Fort Walton Beach

Located at

Okaloosa Veterans’ Court Program
1940 Lewis Turner Boulevard
Fort Walton Beach , FL 32547

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Veteran Treatment Court

