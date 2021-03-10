Oklahoma VA Medical Center

In 2010, the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center received $45 million for construction projects to support our growing Veteran population. These projects included a new state-of-the-art radiation oncology center and a parking garage. We also expanded our surgical intensive care unit, outpatient mental health services, north medical center entrance, and the first and second floor clinical areas.

In 2020, we opened our first VA clinic built on a military base. The VA community-based outpatient clinic at Tinker Air Force Base allows us to care for both Veterans and active duty military service members. The clinic offers primary care, mental health care, and physical therapy services.

Today, we continue to provide quality health care to more than 63,000 Veterans. Our anchor facility is a teaching hospital located in the heart of Oklahoma City. We serve 48 Oklahoma counties along with Wilbarger and Wichita counties in north central Texas. We have clinics in Ada, Altus, Ardmore, Blackwell, Clinton, Enid, Lawton, Oklahoma City, Stillwater, and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, and in Wichita Falls, Texas.



