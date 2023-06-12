Celebrate Whole Health Information Fair

Whole Health

WHAT: Celebrate Whole Health Information Fair

WHEN: June 16, 2023, at 9:00am-2:00pm

WHERE: Oklahoma City VA Health Care System- Health Care Wing

Location: 921 NE 13th Street, OK 73104

WHY: To provide Veterans, spouses, caregivers, active-duty personnel and VA staff an opportunity to learn about Whole Health.

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System invites all OKC Veterans, their spouses, caregivers active-duty military personnel and VA employees to attend the Celebrate Whole Health Information Fair located at the Main OKC VA Hospital in the Health Care Wing (located near the North Entrance of the facility).

The Celebration of Whole Health team is bringing the resources to you for “one stop shopping” for information. This will allow Veterans to speak to healthcare professionals, talk about alternative means to their own healthcare needs and get some answers to your questions about Whole Health and how you can put these resources to use in your daily life.

The OKC VA Whole Health team has collaborative efforts with nutrition, massage therapy, pain management, mental health and so much more.

This is an opportunity to learn about Whole Health resources, what modalities are available and viable to each individual Veteran and to have your questions answered.

For any questions, please contact Casey Zwirtz, Executive Assistant to the Associate Director, at 405-456-3350.