OKC VA host career fair for aspiring medical and support professionals

Looking for a new career? The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System invites aspiring medical professionals and support staff interested in joining the VA team to visit the OKC VA Medical Center on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 2:00pm to 7:00pm.

Come join the VA Career Fair to have face-to-face interaction with VA staff and let us help you apply for open positions.

The OKC VA is growing rapidly and to keep up with the demands, they have a variety of new medical and administrative positions to fill:

Specialty Care Doctors and Nurses

Medical Support Assistants

Supervisory Medical Support Assistants Positions

Program Analysts

Community Care

Administrative Positions (medical scheduling, admin support, etc.)

Motor Vehicle Operators

Food Service Workers

Housekeeping

Supervisors and team leads will be on hand at the OKC VA Health Care Wing to meet prospective applicants, share information about specific department, and discuss details for the available positions.

Join the VA team! Bring your current resume, plan to tell us about your work experience and how you might be well-suited for the available positions. Create a USAJobs.gov account and be ready to apply and join the team.

The VA team looks forward to meeting you!

To see current job openings visit this link: https://cdn.flow.page/images/236a2f14-7608-4dd0-b37b-e211f8b74e89-pdf?m…

For questions about the event please contact: Sabrina Webb, Human Resources Lead Manager at 405-456- or Sabrina.webb@va.gov.