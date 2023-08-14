North OKC PACT Act Event

When: Tue. Aug 22, 2023, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: Memorial Road Church of Christ 2221 East Memorial Road Edmond, OK Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System invites all North OKC-area Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, Veterans widows, and active-duty military personnel nearing retirement to attend the North OKC PACT Act Resource Fair at the Church of Christ, 2221 E. Memorial Road, Edmond, OK, 73013 on August 22 from 2pm -6pm.

Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs, OKC Veterans Affairs and Muskogee Benefits Office are rolling out the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act to bring Veterans the information they need, speak to VA experts, get toxic exposure screening, file claims and much more. The deadline of 14 August was for retroactive PACT Act payments. Veterans can continue to file for PACT Act resources, and Veterans can still file a toxic exposure claim, but you will not receive backpay for these presumptive issues.

If you plan to file a TES claim and don’t have time to come to the North OKC PACT Act event on August 22, Edmond, OK, the VA encourages Veterans needing a TES screening to file an “Intent to File” to ensure they have an opportunity to file at a later time. With the filed VA Form 21-0966, Veterans can file their claim at a more convenient time.

The PACT Act resource fairs continues to bring the tools Veterans need for TES, meet providers, enroll in healthcare, and get your VA questions answered.

Veteran widows are also encouraged to come to the North OKC PACT Act event and find out if you qualify for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) or any of your Veterans’ benefits. The VA and claims experts will be on hand to research each case and review records to find out if you qualify.

For any questions, please contact Katrina Yocum, Congressional Liaison, at 405-456-5605.