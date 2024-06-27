Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinic

Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines available to eligible Veterans.

When: Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Repeats Where: Southeast parking lot entrance (13th & Kelley) 921 Northeast 13th Street Oklahoma City, OK Get directions on Google Maps to Oklahoma City VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines available to eligible Veterans.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are also available at all Primary care clinics. Please call 405-456-1000 to schedule an appointment or walk-in.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are now available at no cost to eligible Veterans at more than 70,000 in-network community providers nationwide. For more information about how to receive your flu shot in the community, visit community care info. If you receive a flu and/or COVID-19 vaccine outside the VA, please notify a member of your healthcare team by calling 405-456-2358 or 405-456-2Flu. Leave a message with your full name, last 4, as well as the date and location of where you received your flu vaccine.

Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Other VA events