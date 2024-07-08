Midwest City PACT Act Community Engagement When: Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Midwest City Community Center 200 N. Midwest BLVD Midwest City, OK Get directions on Google Maps to Midwest City Community Center Cost: Free





The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs would like to inform Veterans of the upcoming Midwest City PACT Act Community Engagement. This year’s Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act theme “Let’s Talk About It” encourages opening lines of communication between VA resources and the Oklahoma City-area Veteran community. The OKC VA is targeting minority Veterans in rural communities and the next stop is Midwest City, Oklahoma. If you are a Veteran, or Veteran widow, come to the Midwest City Community Center located at 200 N. Midwest Blvd on July 9th from 9am-3pm, to discuss your VA healthcare needs and VA benefits. The OKC VA is inviting all Veterans, their spouses or caregivers, Veteran widows, and active-duty military personnel nearing retirement to attend this Midwest City Community Engagement to help each Veteran and their families get the information they need about the PACT Act, VA eligibility, Toxic Exposure Screening, healthcare benefits and get answers to their questions. The OKC VA 2024 outreach program is in full swing with outreach events throughout Oklahoma called ‘Let’s Talk About It’ Community Engagements and they are reaching out to specific communities in and around OKC VA footprint. This year’s outreach program is to focus on Veterans to talk about their medical care concerns, or help navigating the VA Health Care System, Veteran Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Association and assist Veterans with resources and benefits. The OKC VA will bring the necessary resources to these local communities by partnering with Muskogee Benefits Office, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and bringing the experts to the Veterans by providing toxic exposure screening, meet their providers, enroll in healthcare, file service connection claims and much more. For any questions, please contact Katrina Yocum, Congressional Liaison, at 405-456-5605. EVENTS: https://www.va.gov/oklahoma-city-health-care/events/

