Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony
When:
Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
5A145 - Chapel
921 Northeast 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony. Anyone who has lost a pregnancy or infant is invited to attend (registration is required email Kelly.Fanning@va.gov). Seating will be limited.
Virtual option is available and will be made accessible after registration.
Please RSVP by emailing Kelly.Fanning@va.gov.