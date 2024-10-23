Skip to Content

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony

When:

Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

5A145 - Chapel

921 Northeast 13th Street

Oklahoma City, OK

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony. Anyone who has lost a pregnancy or infant is invited to attend (registration is required email Kelly.Fanning@va.gov).  Seating will be limited. 

Virtual option is available and will be made accessible after registration. 

Please RSVP by emailing Kelly.Fanning@va.gov

