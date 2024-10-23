When: Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: 5A145 - Chapel 921 Northeast 13th Street Oklahoma City, OK Cost: Free Registration: Required





Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony. Anyone who has lost a pregnancy or infant is invited to attend (registration is required email Kelly.Fanning@va.gov). Seating will be limited.

Virtual option is available and will be made accessible after registration.

Please RSVP by emailing Kelly.Fanning@va.gov.

