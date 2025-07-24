Clinton Community Engagement Resource Fair

The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs would like to inform Veterans of the upcoming Clinton PACT Act Community Engagement hosted by Indian Health Services. This year’s Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act encourages opening lines of communication between VA resources and the Clinton Veteran community. The OKC VA is targeting Veterans in rural communities, and the next stop is Clinton, Oklahoma. If you are a Veteran, or Veteran widow, come to the Cheyenne and Arapaho Emergency Response Center on Friday, August 21st from 9am-4pm to discuss your VA healthcare needs and VA benefits. The OKC VA is inviting all Veterans, their spouses or caregivers, Veteran widows, and active-duty military personnel nearing retirement to attend this Clinton-area Community Engagement to help each Veteran and their families get the information they need about the PACT Act, VA eligibility, healthcare questions and get answers to their questions.

The OKC VA 2025 outreach program is in full swing with outreach events throughout Oklahoma Community Engagement events and they are reaching out to specific communities in and around OKC VA footprint. This year’s outreach program is to focus on rural areas and minority Veterans to talk about their medical care concerns, or help navigating the VA Health Care System, Veteran Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Association and assist Veterans with resources and benefits.

The OKC VA will bring the necessary resources to these local communities by partnering with Muskogee Benefits Office, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and bringing the experts to the Veterans and providing toxic exposure screening, meet their providers, enroll in healthcare, file service connection claims and much more.

For any questions, please contact Katrina Yocum, Congressional Liaison, at 405-456-5605.