Lawton PACT Act Event
When:
No event data
Where:
Lawton Farmers Market Building
77 Southwest 4th street
Lawton, OK
Cost:
Free
Lawton Indian Health Service and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a PACT Act Outreach event
During the event, Veterans can:
Speak with representatives
Get answers to VA Benefits and Claims questions
File your claim
Get same day decisions when you share complete information
Receive VHA Toxic Health Screens
Apply for Widows Benefits
Get a new ID card
If you have ever served in the military and have questions because you are not sure if you qualify, please come in and ask