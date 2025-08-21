Lawton PACT Act Event

Lawton Indian Health Service and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a PACT Act Outreach event

During the event, Veterans can:

Speak with representatives

Get answers to VA Benefits and Claims questions

File your claim

Get same day decisions when you share complete information

Receive VHA Toxic Health Screens

Apply for Widows Benefits

Get a new ID card

If you have ever served in the military and have questions because you are not sure if you qualify, please come in and ask