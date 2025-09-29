OKC VA Bringing Flu Vaccines to the Veterans in the Community

The OKC VA Mobile Medical Unit (MMU), staffed with dedicated nursing professionals, will be offering flu shot vaccinations to enrolled Veterans in our community. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to promoting public health and ensuring that everyone has access to critical preventive care services. No appointments are necessary, and the flu shots will be provided free of charge. Veterans must be enrolled in the VA healthcare system to receive a flu shot. Those who are not yet enrolled can do so by contacting the national enrollment number at 1-877-222-VETS (8387) or stopping by the MMU and getting enrollment assistance.

Community members are encouraged to visit the Mobile Medical Unit at the following parking lot locations and dates, from 10AM-2PM every Thursday:

-October 9th, November 6th, December 4th, 2025

Yukon Veterans Museum, 1010 W. Main Yukon, OK

-October 16th, November 13th, 2025

Norman Veteran Center, 1776 E. Robinson St, Norman, OK

-October 23rd, November 20th, 2025

Memorial Road Church, 2221 E. Memorial RD, Edmond, OK

-October 30th, 2025

Midwest City Metropolitan Library, 8143 E Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

Veterans can also ask for the flu vaccine from their Primary Care Provider at their next appointment. Veterans can call and schedule the flu vaccination today. Veterans who receive their flu vaccine from a clinic not affiliated with the VA such as at CVS or Walmart, please call 405-456-2358. Leave your name, last 4 of your social security number, location and date of vaccination.

Oklahoma City VA Health Care System invites everyone, especially our veterans, to take advantage of this opportunity to safeguard their health this season.