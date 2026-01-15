Enid Community Engagement Event

Veterans, spouses, caregivers, Veteran widows, and active-duty personnel.

The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs would like to inform Veterans of the upcoming Enid PACT Act Community Engagement hosted by American Military Heritage Museum, in Enid, OK. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act encourages opening lines of communication between VA resources and the Enid-area Veteran community. The OKC VA is targeting Veterans in all communities, and the next stop is Enid, Oklahoma. If you are a Veteran, or Veteran widow, come to the American Military Heritage Museum, Enid, OK on February 26th, 2026, from 2pm-6pm to discuss your VA healthcare needs and VA benefits. The OKC VA is inviting all Veterans, their spouses or caregivers, Veteran widows, and active-duty military personnel nearing retirement to attend this Enid-area Community Engagement to help each Veteran and their families get the information they need about the PACT Act, VA eligibility, healthcare questions and get answers to their veteran benefit questions.

The OKC VA will bring the necessary resources to these local communities by partnering with Muskogee Benefits Office, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, and community stakeholders to bring the experts to the Veterans and providing toxic exposure screening, enroll in healthcare, file service connection claims and much more.