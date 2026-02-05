Oklahoma City VA attending Ponca Nation Community Engagement Event

WHAT: The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System and Office of Tribal Government Relations will host a PACT Act Community Engagement event, informing Veterans about the VA benefits they earned through their service. VA staff will be available to discuss Veterans’ needs, offer help navigating the VA system, and assist Veterans, spouses and survivors by connecting them with resources.

WHO: Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend and learn more about VA benefits and services.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026, 8:30AM-3:00PM

WHERE: White Eagle Health Center, 101 White Eagle Dr., Ponca City, OK 74601

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For more information, please contact Katrina Yocum at Katrina.yocum@va.gov, .