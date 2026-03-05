Skip to Content

Oklahoma City VA hosts Chandler Community Engagement Event

Poster for Veteran Community Event by Oklahoma City VA Health Care System on April 16th.

When:

Thu. Apr 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Oklahoma National Guard Armory

800 Thunderbird RD

Chandler, OK

Cost:

Free

WHAT: The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will host a PACT Act Community Engagement event, informing Veterans about the VA benefits they earned through their service. VA staff will be available to discuss Veterans’ needs, offer help navigating the VA system, and assist Veterans, spouses and survivors by connecting them with resources. 

WHO: Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend and learn more about VA benefits and services.

WHEN: Thursday, April 16th, 2026, 2:00-6:00 p.m. CST

WHERE: Oklahoma National Guard Armory, 800 Thunderbird RD, Chandler, OK 74834

