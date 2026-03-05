Oklahoma City VA hosts Chandler Community Engagement Event
WHAT: The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will host a PACT Act Community Engagement event, informing Veterans about the VA benefits they earned through their service. VA staff will be available to discuss Veterans’ needs, offer help navigating the VA system, and assist Veterans, spouses and survivors by connecting them with resources.
WHO: Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend and learn more about VA benefits and services.
WHEN: Thursday, April 16th, 2026, 2:00-6:00 p.m. CST
WHERE: Oklahoma National Guard Armory, 800 Thunderbird RD, Chandler, OK 74834