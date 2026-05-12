Oklahoma City VA Health Care System Woodward, Clinton, Altus, OK Tele-Townhall

Oklahoma City VA Health Care System are inviting all non enrolled, new Veterans in the Woodward, Clinton, Altus, OK area to our OKC VA interactive Access Live broadcast that is taking place, Thursday, May 21st from 11:30am-12:30pm CDT, we ask that you call to participate. During this Virtual Tele-Town Hall, we will provide information about OKC VA services and give you an opportunity to ask questions of our VA medical experts with one-on-one interaction throughout this hour-long call. We will also talk about our upcoming in-person Community Engagement event held by the Oklahoma City VA on Thursday, May 28th from 2PM-6PM at the High Plains Technology Center, 3921 34th St, Woodward, OK We’ll also talk about OKC VA expansion, new services offered, changes to VA Eligibility and how you may now qualify or get expanded benefits under the PACT Act of 2022.