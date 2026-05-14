Oklahoma City VA Health Care System Pauls Valley and Freedom 250 (Midwest City) Tele-Townhall

Oklahoma City VA Health Care System are inviting all non enrolled, new Veterans in the Pauls Valley and Midwest City, OK area to our OKC VA interactive Access Live broadcast that is taking place, Thursday, May 28th from 11:30am-12:30pm CDT, we ask that you call to participate or click on the following link: . During this Virtual Tele-Town Hall, we will provide information about OKC VA services and give you an opportunity to ask questions of our VA medical experts with one-on-one interaction throughout this hour-long call. We will also talk about our upcoming in-person Community Engagement event held by the Oklahoma City VA on Wednesday, June 3rd from 2PM-6PM at the Donald W. Reynolds Recreation Center, 1005 N. Willow St, Pauls Valley, OK. OR Freedom 250 Community Engagement event on June 6th from 10AM-3PM at LIFE CHURCH Midwest City, 6809 E Reno AVE, Midwest City, OK. For more information visit the OKC VA Events page online. We’ll also talk about OKC VA expansion, new services offered, changes to VA Eligibility and how you may now qualify or get expanded benefits under the PACT Act of 2022.



