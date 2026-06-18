Caregiver & Family Resource Fair

Mark your calendars! Our Caregiver Support Resource Fair is coming up, and we’d love to see you there. This is a great opportunity for Veterans and caregivers to learn about available services, connect with support programs, and meet the teams dedicated to helping you thrive. Join us and explore the resources designed to support you and your loved ones!

Date: August 11, 2026

Time: 8:30AM-11:30 AM

Location: Atrium, Oklahoma City VA Health Care System Main Facility, 921 NE 13th Street, OKC, OK 73104