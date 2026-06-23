Oklahoma City VA Health Care System Shawnee OK Tele-Townhall

Oklahoma City VA Health Care System are inviting all non-enrolled, new Veterans in the Shawnee, OK area to our OKC VA interactive Access Live broadcast that is taking place, Tuesday, July 7th, 2026, from 7:00PM-8:00pm CDT, we ask that you call to participate or click on the following link: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=19904. During this Virtual Tele-Town Hall, we will provide information about OKC VA services and give you an opportunity to ask questions of our VA medical experts with one-on-one interaction throughout this hour-long call. We will also talk about our upcoming in-person Community Engagement event held by the Oklahoma City VAHCS and American Legion Oklahoma Convention on Friday, July 10thh from 9AM-2PM at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort, 777, Grand Casino BLVD, Shawnee, OK 74804. We’ll also talk about OKC VA expansion, new services offered, changes to VA Eligibility and how you may now qualify or get expanded benefits under the PACT Act of 2022.