Oklahoma City VA Hosts Duncan, OK Community Engagement Event
When:
Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Where:
First Baptist Church-Duncan
901 W Ash Ave
Duncan, OK
Cost:
Free
Oklahoma City VA Hosts Duncan Community Engagement Event
WHAT: The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will host a PACT Act Community Engagement event, informing Veterans about the VA benefits they earned through their service. VA staff will be available to discuss Veterans’ needs, offer help navigating the VA system, and assist Veterans, spouses and survivors by connecting them with resources.
WHO: Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend and learn more about VA benefits and services.
WHEN: Thursday, August 27th, 2026, 2:00PM-6:00PM, CST
WHERE: First Baptist Church-Duncan, 901 W Ash Ave, Duncan, OK 73533
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For more information, please contact Oklahoma City VAHCS Public Affairs at, okcpublicaffairs@va.gov.