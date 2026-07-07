Oklahoma City VA Health Care System Concho OK Community Engagement

WHAT: The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will participate in a Community Engagement event, informing Veterans about the VA benefits they earned through their service. VA staff will be available to discuss Veterans’ needs, offer help navigating the VA system, and assist Veterans, spouses and survivors by connecting them with resources.

WHO: Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend and learn more about VA benefits and services.

WHEN: Friday, July 24th, 2026, 8:00AM-5:00PM, CST

WHERE: Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe Veterans Disability Event, R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Gym, 220 E. Black Kettle BLVD, Concho, OK 73022