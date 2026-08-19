Seminole Community Engagement Event
When:
Fri. Sep 11, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Where:
First Baptist Church
420 Reid St
Seminole, OK
Cost:
Free
Oklahoma City VA Hosts Seminole Community Engagement Event
WHAT: The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will host a PACT Act Community Engagement event, informing Veterans about the VA benefits they earned through their service. VA staff will be available to discuss Veterans’ needs, offer help navigating the VA system, and assist Veterans, spouses and survivors by connecting them with resources.
WHO: Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend and learn more about VA benefits and services.
WHEN: Friday, September 11, 2026 8:30 AM-3:30 PM
WHERE: First Baptist Church, 420 Reid St, Seminole, OK 74868
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For more information, please contact Oklahoma City VAHCS Public Affairs at, okcpublicaffairs@va.gov.