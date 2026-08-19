Clinton Community Engagement Event
When:
Wed. Sep 2, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Where:
C&A Emergency Management Building
2015 Dog Patch Road
Clinton, OK
Cost:
Free
Oklahoma City VA Hosts Clinton Community Engagement Event
WHAT: The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will host a PACT Act Community Engagement event, informing Veterans about the VA benefits they earned through their service. VA staff will be available to discuss Veterans’ needs, offer help navigating the VA system, and assist Veterans, spouses and survivors by connecting them with resources.
WHO: Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend and learn more about VA benefits and services.
WHEN: Wednesday, September 2, 2026 9:00 AM-3:30 PM CST
WHERE: C&A Emergency Management Building, Clinton, OK 2015 Dog Patch Road Clinton, OK
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For more information, please contact Oklahoma City VAHCS Public Affairs at, okcpublicaffairs@va.gov.