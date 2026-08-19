Oklahoma City VA Hosts Clinton Community Engagement Event

WHAT: The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will host a PACT Act Community Engagement event, informing Veterans about the VA benefits they earned through their service. VA staff will be available to discuss Veterans’ needs, offer help navigating the VA system, and assist Veterans, spouses and survivors by connecting them with resources.

WHO: Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend and learn more about VA benefits and services.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 2, 2026 9:00 AM-3:30 PM CST

WHERE: C&A Emergency Management Building, Clinton, OK 2015 Dog Patch Road Clinton, OK

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For more information, please contact Oklahoma City VAHCS Public Affairs at, okcpublicaffairs@va.gov.