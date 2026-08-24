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Enid, OK community engagement event

Poster for "Celebrating Service and the Support That Makes It Possible" event on October 17th, 2026.

When:

Sat. Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where:

American Military Heritage Museum Oakwwod mall

4125 W. Owen K Garriot

Enid, OK

Cost:

Free

Veterans, spouses, caregivers and survivors, as well as active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend VA Oklahoma City’s community engagement event, Saturday, October 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Military Heritage Museum in Enid. Veterans can learn about the care and benefits they earned through their service and get help navigating the VA system. For more information call VA Oklahoma City at .

 

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