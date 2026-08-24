Enid, OK community engagement event
When:
Sat. Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
American Military Heritage Museum Oakwwod mall
4125 W. Owen K Garriot
Enid, OK
Cost:
Free
Veterans, spouses, caregivers and survivors, as well as active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend VA Oklahoma City’s community engagement event, Saturday, October 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Military Heritage Museum in Enid. Veterans can learn about the care and benefits they earned through their service and get help navigating the VA system. For more information call VA Oklahoma City at