Skip to Content

My HealtheVet Workshop

Poster for My HealthVet Workshop on September 30th in Oklahoma City, VA.

When:

Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

921 Northeast 13th Street

Oklahoma City, OK

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

To RSVP for this event, please call:

My HealtheVet Workshop. Registration required. Call to reserve your spot.

Veterans needing help navigating My HealtheVet on VA.gov.

Through the website, Veterans can:

* Refill your VA prescriptions and manage your medications
* Schedule and manage some VA health appointments
* Use secure messages to communicate privately with your VA health care team
* Review, download, and print your medical records, including lab and test results
* Order some medical supplies

Veterans should bring their own device: laptop, Smartphone, or Tablet.

Other VA events

Last updated: 