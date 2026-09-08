My HealtheVet Workshop
When:
Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
921 Northeast 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
To RSVP for this event, please call:
My HealtheVet Workshop. Registration required. Call
Veterans needing help navigating My HealtheVet on VA.gov.
Through the website, Veterans can:
* Refill your VA prescriptions and manage your medications
* Schedule and manage some VA health appointments
* Use secure messages to communicate privately with your VA health care team
* Review, download, and print your medical records, including lab and test results
* Order some medical supplies
Veterans should bring their own device: laptop, Smartphone, or Tablet.