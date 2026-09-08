To RSVP for this event, please call:

My HealtheVet Workshop. Registration required. Call to reserve your spot.

Veterans needing help navigating My HealtheVet on VA.gov.

Through the website, Veterans can:

* Refill your VA prescriptions and manage your medications

* Schedule and manage some VA health appointments

* Use secure messages to communicate privately with your VA health care team

* Review, download, and print your medical records, including lab and test results

* Order some medical supplies

Veterans should bring their own device: laptop, Smartphone, or Tablet.