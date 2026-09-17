Oklahoma City VA Health Care System attending the DAV #29 Car Show
When:
Sun. Oct 11, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Where:
DAV Chapter 29
5300 NW 23rd ST
Oklahoma City, OK
Cost:
Free
The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System has been invited to attend the annual DAV Car Show, hosted at 5300 NW 23rd Street, Oklahoma City (DAV #29 - Look for the Big Gun). This event is dedicated to supporting Oklahoma Veterans, with all proceeds benefiting local veterans.
VA Enrollment, Eligibility & ID: Specialists will be on site to help veterans enroll, check eligibility, and assist with VA ID needs.
Suicide Prevention: Community partners will provide resources and support for suicide prevention.
Flu Shots: Free flu shots will be available for Veterans who have enrolled in Veteran Health Administration care.
Free lunch and activities for the whole family.