Oklahoma City VA Health Care System attending the DAV #29 Car Show

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System has been invited to attend the annual DAV Car Show, hosted at 5300 NW 23rd Street, Oklahoma City (DAV #29 - Look for the Big Gun). This event is dedicated to supporting Oklahoma Veterans, with all proceeds benefiting local veterans.

VA Enrollment, Eligibility & ID: Specialists will be on site to help veterans enroll, check eligibility, and assist with VA ID needs.

Suicide Prevention: Community partners will provide resources and support for suicide prevention.

Flu Shots: Free flu shots will be available for Veterans who have enrolled in Veteran Health Administration care.

Free lunch and activities for the whole family.