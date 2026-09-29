Oklahoma City VA Health Care System attending Newcastle Pioneer Library Event

Join us on Thursday, November 5th from 3–7 PM at the Newcastle Community Storm Shelter (851 N. Carr Drive) for a special outreach event designed to connect Veterans with the resources, benefits, and support they have earned.

This event brings together representatives from:

Oklahoma City VA Health Care System

Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs

Newcastle Veterans Corner

Chickasaw Nation Veterans Program

Veterans will be able to:

Learn about federal and state Veterans benefits and services

Enroll in VHA healthcare and receive/update Veteran ID

Meet directly with program representatives

Build community connections with fellow Veterans

Receive a free flu shot from the VA Traveling Flu Clinic

Access computers for completing applications or exploring VA resources

Whether you’re seeking healthcare enrollment, benefits assistance, community connections, or just good fellowship, this event is a one‑stop opportunity to get personalized support.

All Veterans are welcome. Come out, connect, and discover the resources available to you.

Hosted in partnership with the Pioneer Library System.