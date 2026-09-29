Oklahoma City VA Health Care System attending Newcastle Pioneer Library Event
When:
Thu. Nov 5, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Newcastle Community Storm Shelter
851 N Carr Drive
Newcastle, OK
Cost:
Free
Join us on Thursday, November 5th from 3–7 PM at the Newcastle Community Storm Shelter (851 N. Carr Drive) for a special outreach event designed to connect Veterans with the resources, benefits, and support they have earned.
This event brings together representatives from:
- Oklahoma City VA Health Care System
- Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs
- Newcastle Veterans Corner
- Chickasaw Nation Veterans Program
Veterans will be able to:
- Learn about federal and state Veterans benefits and services
- Enroll in VHA healthcare and receive/update Veteran ID
- Meet directly with program representatives
- Build community connections with fellow Veterans
- Receive a free flu shot from the VA Traveling Flu Clinic
- Access computers for completing applications or exploring VA resources
Whether you’re seeking healthcare enrollment, benefits assistance, community connections, or just good fellowship, this event is a one‑stop opportunity to get personalized support.
All Veterans are welcome. Come out, connect, and discover the resources available to you.
Hosted in partnership with the Pioneer Library System.