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Oklahoma City VA Health Care System attending Newcastle Pioneer Library Event

Poster for Upward Mobility Veterans Services with hand holding flag and veterans in background.

When:

Thu. Nov 5, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Newcastle Community Storm Shelter

851 N Carr Drive

Newcastle, OK

Cost:

Free

Join us on Thursday, November 5th from 3–7 PM at the Newcastle Community Storm Shelter (851 N. Carr Drive) for a special outreach event designed to connect Veterans with the resources, benefits, and support they have earned.

This event brings together representatives from:

  • Oklahoma City VA Health Care System
  • Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Newcastle Veterans Corner
  • Chickasaw Nation Veterans Program

Veterans will be able to:

  • Learn about federal and state Veterans benefits and services
  • Enroll in VHA healthcare and receive/update Veteran ID
  • Meet directly with program representatives
  • Build community connections with fellow Veterans
  • Receive a free flu shot from the VA Traveling Flu Clinic
  • Access computers for completing applications or exploring VA resources

Whether you’re seeking healthcare enrollment, benefits assistance, community connections, or just good fellowship, this event is a one‑stop opportunity to get personalized support.

All Veterans are welcome. Come out, connect, and discover the resources available to you.

Hosted in partnership with the Pioneer Library System.

Other VA events

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