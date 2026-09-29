Oklahoma City VA Health Care System Drive Thru FLU Shot Clinic

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is inviting all enrolled Veterans to participate in this year’s Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics, offered throughout October and early November. These convenient, no‑appointment‑needed clinics make it easy for Veterans to protect themselves, their families, and their community during flu season.

Clinic Dates & Locations (2026)

Flu shots will be available on the following Thursdays from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM:

October 8 – North Portland VA Clinic (3625 North West 56th St, Oklahoma City, OK)

October 15 – South VA Clinic (7919 Mid-American Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK)

October 22 – North Portland VA Clinic

October 29 – South VA Clinic

November 5 – No Drive‑Thru Clinic – A community flu event will be hosted at the Newcastle Public Library from 3–7 PM

November 12 – South VA Clinic

Veterans are asked to bring their VA identification card, or prepare to enroll in Veteran Health Administration. No appointment is required.

Why the Flu Shot Matters

Getting vaccinated each year is one of the most effective ways Veterans can protect against serious illness. The flu shot helps reduce the spread of influenza in our community and is especially important for Veterans with chronic health conditions or those who may be at higher risk of complications.

Additional Information

Veterans who receive their flu vaccine outside the VA (CVS, Walmart, etc.) are encouraged to call 405‑456‑2358 to report their vaccination so it can be added to their VA medical record.

For questions, Veterans may contact their primary care team or visit any OKC VA clinic.