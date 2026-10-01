Oklahoma City VA hosts Altus, OK community engagement event

WHAT: The VA Oklahoma City Health Care System will host a PACT Act Community Engagement event to inform Veterans about the VA benefits they earned through their service. VA staff will be available to discuss Veterans’ needs, offer help navigating the VA system, and assist Veterans, spouses and survivors by connecting them with resources.

WHO: Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend and learn more about VA benefits and services.

WHEN: Thursday, November 19th, 2026, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 4876, 500 N. Veterans Drive, Altus, OK 73521

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For more information, please contact Oklahoma City Public Affairs at okcpublicaffairs@va.gov.