Oklahoma City VA Health Care System attending Vet Chat Coffee Social for Flu Shots

Join us on Saturday, November 14th from 9AM–12PM at the Vet Chat Coffee Social, Cornerstone Church Midwest City Campus for a special outreach event designed to connect Veterans with the traveling FLU SHOT Clinic.

Flu season is here, and the best way to protect yourself and those around you is by getting your annual flu shot. The flu vaccine is safe, effective, and one of the simplest steps you can take to reduce the spread of illness in our community.

Our VA flu shot clinics make it easy and convenient for Veterans and employees to get vaccinated. Many of our clinics offer free flu shots, walk‑in options, mobile units, and opportunities to get vaccinated at community providers.

Getting vaccinated not only protects your own health — it helps safeguard your coworkers, loved ones, and the Veterans we serve every day. Maintaining strong vaccination rates is part of our commitment to keeping our entire community safe.

Veterans can also ask for the flu vaccine from their Primary Care Provider at their next appointment. Veterans can call and schedule the flu vaccination today. Veterans who receive their flu vaccine from a clinic not affiliated with the VA such as at CVS or Walmart, please call . Leave your name, last 4 of your social security number, location and date of vaccination.