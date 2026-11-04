Norman, OK Community Engagement Event
When:
Sat. Jan 16, 2027, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
American Legion Winter Conference, Norman Armed Reserve Center
4000 Thunderbird St
Norman, OK
Cost:
Free
Oklahoma City VA hosts Norman, OK community engagement event
WHAT: The VA Oklahoma City Health Care System will host a PACT Act Community Engagement event to inform Veterans about the VA benefits they earned through their service. VA staff will be available to discuss Veterans’ needs, offer help navigating the VA system, and assist Veterans, spouses and survivors by connecting them with resources.
WHO: Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend and learn more about VA benefits and services.
WHEN: Saturday, January 16th, 2027,10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE: American Legion Winter Conference, Norman Armed Reserve Center, 4000 Thunderbird St., Norman, OK 73069