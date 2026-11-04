Oklahoma City VA hosts Wichita Falls, TX community engagement event

WHAT: The VA Oklahoma City Health Care System will host a PACT Act Community Engagement event to inform Veterans about the VA benefits they earned through their service. VA staff will be available to discuss Veterans’ needs, offer help navigating the VA system, and assist Veterans, spouses and survivors by connecting them with resources.

WHO: Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend and learn more about VA benefits and services.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 14th, 2027,12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: Wichita Falls County Court House, 900 7th Street, 5th Floor, Wichita Falls, TX 76301