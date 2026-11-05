Lung Cancer Screening Event
When:
Fri. Nov 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Atrium
921 Northeast 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK
Cost:
Free
The best way to prevent lung cancer? Stop smoking. VA can help with that, but people who smoke and even those who have quit should ask about lung cancer screening. Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, and catching it early increases the chance of survival. Learn who can be screened and how.
Lung Cancer Screenings will be done in the Atrium at the OKC VA Medical Center.