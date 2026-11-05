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Lung Cancer Screening Event

Doctors looking at x-ray with text "Lung Cancer Screenings Save Lives" and white ribbon.

When:

Fri. Nov 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Atrium

921 Northeast 13th Street

Oklahoma City, OK

Cost:

Free

The best way to prevent lung cancer? Stop smoking. VA can help with that, but people who smoke and even those who have quit should ask about lung cancer screening. Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, and catching it early increases the chance of survival. Learn who can be screened and how. ...

Lung Cancer Screenings will be done in the Atrium at the OKC VA Medical Center.

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