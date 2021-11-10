 Skip to Content

VA national residency showcase

VA national residency virtual showcase

When
Thursday, Dec 9, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Indian Health Service (IHS) have partnered to organize a virtual residency showcase for all federal residency programs on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec, 9, The Oklahoma City VA will be participating on Dec. 9, 2021. This virtual recruitment event will give residency candidates and programs the opportunity to connect via various virtual platforms at no cost.

Event link: pbm.va.gov/PBM/education/vapharmacyresidencyprogram.asp

Zoom link: zoom.us/j/5015004519?pwd=ZUxZS0d2bzVwS0ZiSmxjTTFJLzJHdz09

