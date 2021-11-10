VA national residency showcase
VA national residency virtual showcase
- When
-
Thursday, Dec 9, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Indian Health Service (IHS) have partnered to organize a virtual residency showcase for all federal residency programs on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec, 9, The Oklahoma City VA will be participating on Dec. 9, 2021. This virtual recruitment event will give residency candidates and programs the opportunity to connect via various virtual platforms at no cost.
Event link: pbm.va.gov/PBM/education/vapharmacyresidencyprogram.asp
Zoom link: zoom.us/j/5015004519?pwd=ZUxZS0d2bzVwS0ZiSmxjTTFJLzJHdz09