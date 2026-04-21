Freedom 250 June 6th Midwest City

PRESS RELEASE

April 21, 2026

Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will host a PACT Act Community Engagement event, informing Veterans about the VA benefits they earned through their service.

VA staff will be available to discuss Veterans’ needs, offer help navigating the VA system, and assist Veterans, spouses and survivors by connecting them with resources.

WHO: Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and active-duty personnel nearing retirement are invited to attend and learn more about VA benefits and services.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, 2:00-6:00 p.m. CST

WHERE: Donal W. Reynolds Recreation Center, 1005 N. Willow St, Pauls Valley, OK 73075

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For more information, please contact Oklahoma City VAHCS Public Affairs at, okcpublicaffairs@va.gov.