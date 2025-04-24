National Prescription Drug Take Back Event at VA OKC Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

April 24, 2025

Oklahoma City , OK — On Friday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the VA Oklahoma City Medical Center will have a VA Police representative at the VA Outpatient Pharmacy in the facility helping Veterans to dispose of expired or no longer needed tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For more than a decade nationwide, the event has helped Veterans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—that too often become a gateway to addiction.

This Take Back Day event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed 19.2 million pounds (9,600 tons) of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs.

Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information contact OKC VA Police at 405-456-5590

At the VA OKC Medical Center, the MedSafe box is available 24 hours a day, 365 in our Outpatient Pharmacy check-in area.