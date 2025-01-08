PRESS RELEASE

January 8, 2025

Oklahoma City , OK — New Dental Clinic Opening at South OKC VA Clinic. Oklahoma City – VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System is excited to announce starting January 13, 2025 a new dental clinic will be opening at the South OKC VA Outpatient Clinic.

Located at 7919 Mid America Boulevard, the South OKC VA Outpatient Clinic will be adding dental care to their services for qualifying Veterans. The new dental clinic will be on the second floor of the current building.

Eligible Veterans will be able to get a full range of quality dental services like Dental exams, teeth cleanings, X-rays and restorative procedures like fillings and crowns, dental surgeries, routine and advanced prosthodontic care, and routine and advanced periodontal care.

Hours of operation are 8 to 4:30. The clinic will also provide emergency and walk-in care on the same day for the patients who show up by 8:15 to the clinic.

To set up an appointment call 405-855- 6211 or 405-855-6212.

If Veterans are already scheduled at the main hospital and would prefer to be seen at the South OKC VA Dental Clinic, please call the main VA clinic and ask to be rescheduled at the south clinic.

Along with Dental care, the South OKC VA Outpatient Clinic provides the following services lab and pathology, behavioral health, pharmacy, primary care, and telehealth.

Veterans needing more information about dental services, or any VA healthcare can call 405-855-6000.

