North Portland VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

September 16, 2025

Oklahoma City, OK - VA OKC Healthcare System is inviting Veterans and media to the ribbon cutting and tours of the newest VA clinic opening in northwest OKC on September 29, 2025 from 11am-1pm. This new clinic will be where the Women’s Health Clinic and specialty care clinics are relocating from the VA Medical Center.

The North Portland VA Clinic will consist of two separate buildings and will cover a total of 25,604 square feet.

Building 5, located at 3625 NW 56th Street, will house the Women’s Health Clinic, Imaging, and Lab services. This relocation will provide our Women Veteran population with a facility outside of the Medical Center. This move will offer an environment for our female Veterans who may feel uncomfortable using the medical center due to past trauma.

Building 3, located at 3613 NW 56th Street, will house Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Chiropractic, Acupuncture, Orthopedics, Podiatry, Urology, Optometry, Ophthalmology, and the Optical Shop.

The VA OKC Healthcare System invites the media and Veterans to tour the facility prior to opening and help spread the word of the new clinic to our Veterans.

For any questions, please contact Phillip Ybarra at 405-456-3061.