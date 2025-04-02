OKC VA host Pathways to Housing – Homeless Program Festival

PRESS RELEASE

April 2, 2025

Oklahoma City , OK — OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Health Care System hosts a program called Pathways to Housing- Homeless Program Festival. The Pathways to Housing goals are to collaborate with community partners to ultimately find Veterans without shelter, housing.

The Pathways to Housing Homeless Program Festival will be at the OKC VA Medical Center, located at 921 NE 13th St., Oklahoma City on Wednesday, April 16, from 8am – 4pm. The festival will be at the OKC VA, Atrium-area, Ground Floor.

The OKC VA and other homeless community partners are pulling resources together to help Veterans find housing options, employment opportunities, mental health services, medical care, legal assistance, and many other support services for both the Veteran and their families.

This program is hoping to highlight the important work that that VA providers and community partners are doing to help homeless Veterans find housing. If you are a Veteran and struggling to find housing or are at-risk, please come to the OKC VA Main Campus on Wednesday, April 16th from 8am-4pm, located at 921 NE 13th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73104 or call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.

For more information about OKC VA HCS Homeless Program, visit the below link:

Homeless Veteran Care | VA Oklahoma City Health Care | Veterans Affairs