OKC VA Hosting In Person Log in Assistance for My HealtheVet.

February 25, 2025

Oklahoma City , OK — Veteran who are active users on My HealtheVet but have not signed into the website with one of the new modern credentials with either ID.me or Login.gov. can get in person support to get switched over. The effective date for the transition to these two logins is March 4th, 2025.

If you already have an ID.me or Login.gov account, all you need to do is go to www.myhealth.va.gov and sign in with either account.

If you do not have one of these sign-ins and need assistance obtaining one, we will be having a three-day sign-in assistance at the following locations.

South Clinic -March 4th, 2025, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (3rd Floor)

-March 4th, 2025, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (3rd Floor) Oklahoma City VA (Downtown) on March 5th, 2025, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. -Ground floor (GYM)

on March 5th, 2025, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. -Ground floor (GYM) North. Oklahoma City Clinic-March 6th, 2025, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

You can also receive assistance at the My HealtheVet office, located at the OKC. Main VA Medical Center.

First floor, Room 1B109, Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Walk-ins only.

You will also need to bring your cell phone and email address that we can access onsite.

Additionally, you will need to bring with you a state I.D. and one of the following for verification purposes: Social Security card; VA I.D.; DD-214; or Birth Certificate.

If you have questions, please call the MHV office at 405-456-3673.