Skip to Content

OKC VA hosts Veteran Health Fair

PRESS RELEASE

February 3, 2025

Oklahoma City , OK — The Oklahoma City VA Healthcare system would like to invite Veterans, spouses, caregivers and active-duty personnel to the OKC VA Health Fair on Friday, February 7, from 10:30am to 2:00pm.

OKC VA hosts Veteran Health Fair

 

WHAT:

Veteran Health Fair

WHEN:

February 7, 2025; 10:30am to 2:00pm

WHERE:

OKC VA Medical Center, 921 NE 13th street, Health-wing Near North Entrance. 

WHO:

Veterans, spouses, caregivers, and active-duty personnel.

This event will showcase some of the services offered to Veterans and give them a chance to see some of the more unique services like the MOVE! Weight loss program and Healthy Teaching Kitchen demonstration. 

Veterans will get free screenings and information about the following: 

  • Blood Pressure maintenance, 
  • Breast Cancer Screenings, 
  • Cardiac Rehab
  • Weight Loss
  • Stress Management
  • Health Healthy Diets
  • Colorectal Cancer

Veterans are invited to come to the medical center and learn about services available to them.  

Download media assets
###