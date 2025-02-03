OKC VA hosts Veteran Health Fair
PRESS RELEASE
February 3, 2025
Oklahoma City , OK — The Oklahoma City VA Healthcare system would like to invite Veterans, spouses, caregivers and active-duty personnel to the OKC VA Health Fair on Friday, February 7, from 10:30am to 2:00pm.
OKC VA hosts Veteran Health Fair
WHAT:
Veteran Health Fair
WHEN:
February 7, 2025; 10:30am to 2:00pm
WHERE:
OKC VA Medical Center, 921 NE 13th street, Health-wing Near North Entrance.
WHO:
Veterans, spouses, caregivers, and active-duty personnel.
This event will showcase some of the services offered to Veterans and give them a chance to see some of the more unique services like the MOVE! Weight loss program and Healthy Teaching Kitchen demonstration.
Veterans will get free screenings and information about the following:
- Blood Pressure maintenance,
- Breast Cancer Screenings,
- Cardiac Rehab
- Weight Loss
- Stress Management
- Health Healthy Diets
- Colorectal Cancer
Veterans are invited to come to the medical center and learn about services available to them.