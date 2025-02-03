PRESS RELEASE

February 3, 2025

Oklahoma City , OK — The Oklahoma City VA Healthcare system would like to invite Veterans, spouses, caregivers and active-duty personnel to the OKC VA Health Fair on Friday, February 7, from 10:30am to 2:00pm.

OKC VA hosts Veteran Health Fair

WHAT:

Veteran Health Fair

WHEN:

February 7, 2025; 10:30am to 2:00pm

WHERE:

OKC VA Medical Center, 921 NE 13th street, Health-wing Near North Entrance.

WHO:

Veterans, spouses, caregivers, and active-duty personnel.

This event will showcase some of the services offered to Veterans and give them a chance to see some of the more unique services like the MOVE! Weight loss program and Healthy Teaching Kitchen demonstration.

Veterans will get free screenings and information about the following:

Blood Pressure maintenance,

Breast Cancer Screenings,

Cardiac Rehab

Weight Loss

Stress Management

Health Healthy Diets

Colorectal Cancer

Veterans are invited to come to the medical center and learn about services available to them.