OKC VA hosts Woodward PACT Act Community Engagement

PRESS RELEASE

April 9, 2025

Woodward , OK — The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs would like to inform Veterans of the upcoming Woodward PACT Act Community Engagement. This year’s Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act encourages opening lines of communication between VA resources and the Woodward-area Veteran community.

The OKC VA is targeting minority Veterans in rural communities and the next stop is Woodward, Oklahoma. If you are a Veteran, or Veteran widow, come to the High Plains Technology Center, 3921 34th Street, Woodward, OK on Thursday, May 29th from 12pm-6pm to discuss your VA healthcare needs and VA benefits. The OKC VA is inviting all Veterans, their spouses or caregivers, Veteran widows, and active-duty military personnel nearing retirement to attend this Woodward-area Community Engagement to help each Veteran and their families get the information they need about the PACT Act, VA eligibility, healthcare questions and get answers to their questions.

The OKC VA 2025 outreach program is in full swing with outreach events throughout Oklahoma Community Engagement events and they are reaching out to specific communities in and around OKC VA footprint. This year’s outreach program is to focus on rural areas and minority Veterans to talk about their medical care concerns, or help navigating the VA Health Care System, Veteran Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Association and assist Veterans with resources and benefits.

The OKC VA will bring the necessary resources to these local communities by partnering with Muskogee Benefits Office, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and bringing the experts to the Veterans and providing toxic exposure screening, meet their providers, enroll in healthcare, file service connection claims and much more.

For any questions, please contact Katrina Yocum, Congressional Liaison, at 405-456-5605.