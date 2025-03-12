OKC VA Therapeutic Recreation holds Adaptive Cycling Clinic.

PRESS RELEASE

March 12, 2025

Oklahoma City , OK — OKC VA Healthcare system held its OKC VA Adaptive Cycling Clinic in partnership with Adaptive Adventures.

Veterans with physical challenges can learn to be active once again by attending the bi-annual Adaptive Cycling Clinic held by the OKC VA Therapeutic Recreation department in partnership with Adaptive Adventures.

Adaptive Adventures will provide a three-day adaptive cycling clinic with the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center.

Adaptive Adventures will have available to try a large variety of adaptive cycles to be utilized throughout the clinic including recumbent trikes, hand cycles, tandem trikes, and tandem uprights. The clinic will cover bicycle fitting and adaptations, basic bike maintenance, road safety, general and cycling specific nutrition and hydration.

The three-day clinic demonstrates to Veterans how to safely ride an adaptive cycle while under the watchful eyes of Recreation Therapists and Adaptive Adventures personnel.

March 12th, 9:30am – 2:30pm

Location: OKC Boathouse District

Day 1 Topics: Intro to cycling, cycling skills stations (Trial trainer, body movement and staying active in the winter, basic bike maintenance, change tube on a tire). Clinic will also cover basic bike fitting, basic mechanics, practice of cycling techniques turns, shifting, signaling, safety, etc.

March 13th, 9:30am - 2:30pm

Location: OKC Boathouse District

Day 2 : Clinic will cover safety on trails and cross overs, helping peers for safety, pacing, shifting for hills, skin care, hydration, and nutrition.

March 14th, 9:30am – 2:30pm

Location: OKC Boathouse District

Day 3: Graduation Ride, will include a loop or loops around Lake Hefner. More time will be spent on sustained riding and rest while immersing in the lifestyle as a cyclist. Discussion of resources and goal setting for building toward spring.

A referral from your primary care provider is required.

For questions or to register contact Stacy in the Therapeutic Recreation Clinic at 405-456-4226.

Adaptive Adventures believes outdoor sports are empowering and should be accessible to everyone.

Adaptive Adventures is the world’s largest mobile outdoor adaptive sports provider. They have helped over 100,000 participants find independence, overcome trauma, and establish purpose.

To date, they have served rehab hospitals, park districts, community gyms and other organizations across all 50 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico.