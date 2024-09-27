OKC VA VET Center Holds Car Show
PRESS RELEASE
September 27, 2024
Oklahoma City , OK — Come out and support our Veterans. The OKC Vet Center is holding a car show to celebrate the Veterans they serve. The Vet Center is located at 6804 N. Robinson Ave in OKC.
OKC VA VET Center Holds Car Show
WHAT:
Veterans Creative Arts Festival 2024
WHEN:
September 28, 2024, 10:00am to 2:00pm
WHERE:
OKC VET Center 6804 N. Robinson Ave, OKC Ok 73116
WHO:
Veterans, family members, and caregivers
Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional counseling to eligible Veterans, service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families.