Skip to Content

OKC VA VET Center Holds Car Show

PRESS RELEASE

September 27, 2024

Oklahoma City , OK — Come out and support our Veterans. The OKC Vet Center is holding a car show to celebrate the Veterans they serve. The Vet Center is located at 6804 N. Robinson Ave in OKC.

OKC VA VET Center Holds Car Show

 WHAT:

Veterans Creative Arts Festival 2024

WHEN:

September 28, 2024, 10:00am to 2:00pm

WHERE:

OKC VET Center 6804 N. Robinson Ave, OKC Ok 73116

WHO:

Veterans, family members, and caregivers

Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional counseling to eligible Veterans, service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families.

Download media assets
###