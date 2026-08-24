PRESS RELEASE

August 24, 2026

Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City VA Health Care System Expands Services with New Community Clinics Opening Space for 10K New Veterans. The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OKC VAHCS) is making it easier for Veterans in Oklahoma and North Texas to get the care they need.

With several new and expanded outpatient clinics opening soon, Veterans will have access to more services, closer to home.

These projects are all about delivering timely, high-quality care. The VA is adding and expanding services like primary care, mental health, dental, rehabilitation, specialty care, and diagnostics throughout the region.

“Expanding access to care remains one of our highest priorities,” said Wade Vlosich, Director of OKC VAHCS. “These new and expanded clinics reflect our continued investment in the health and well-being of the Veterans we serve. By increasing capacity and offering more services closer to home, we’re making it easier for Veterans to receive the care they’ve earned.”

Here is a list of the new updates and locations:

Norman VA Clinic (3860 Journey Parkway, Norman, OK): Opening late fall 2026, this clinic will offer dental, physical therapy, optometry, and VA Express services, along with expanded primary care, mental health, specialty care, and lab services. The clinic will grow from four to six Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACTs), making room for about 2,400 more Veterans.

Yukon VA Clinic (1808 Commons Circle, Yukon, OK): A brand new clinic next to the existing location will add dental and optometry services, plus expanded physical therapy, primary care, mental health, specialty care, and lab services. It will also increase from four to six PACTs, serving roughly 2,400 additional Veterans.

Reynolds Clinic (4301 Wilson Street, Suite E139, Lawton, OK): Veterans in southwest Oklahoma are already seeing benefits from this new location. While services at Reynolds remain the same, moving them has freed up space for more dental, primary care, and mental health services at the Lawton Main and Lawton North clinics. The expansion includes a twelfth PACT, allowing about 1,200 more Veterans to get primary care.

Wichita Falls VA Clinic (2600 Central Freeway, Suite 180, Wichita Falls, TX): Expected to finish its expansion in late summer 2026, this clinic will add X-ray and VA Express services, plus expanded primary care, mental health, and lab services. It will grow from six to eight PACTs, increasing capacity by about 2,400 Veterans.

Stillwater VA Clinic (near C-Star Boulevard and 6th Avenue): This new clinic will offer physical therapy and VA Express services, along with expanded primary care, mental health, and specialty care. It will double its primary care capacity from two to four PACTs, serving about 2,400 more Veterans.

Broadway VA Clinic (9400 Broadway Extension, Suite 300, Oklahoma City): Starting in fall 2026, this clinic will expand mental health services, making behavioral health care more accessible for Veterans in the Oklahoma City area.

Altogether, these projects will create space for more than 10,000 additional Veterans to enroll in primary care and will expand access to essential health services throughout the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System. These investments are part of the VA’s ongoing effort to modernize facilities, improve access, and ensure Veterans receive world-class care when and where they need it.

To learn more, follow the Oklahoma City VA Healthcare System on social media and check out the website: www.va.gov/oklahoma-city-health-care