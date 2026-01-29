Oklahoma City VA Radiation Oncology earns national reaccreditation for excellence in cancer care

PRESS RELEASE

January 29, 2026

Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City VA Health Care System’s Radiation Oncology program has earned reaccreditation from the American Society for Radiation Oncology’s (ASTRO) APEx - Accreditation Program for Excellence®.

This national distinction recognizes centers that meet rigorous standards for safety, quality and patient-centered care.

“We pursued this rigorous inspection as our Veterans deserve world-class cancer care,” said Dr. Christopher Bozarth, Section Chief of Radiation Oncology at Oklahoma City VA. “We are one of four centers in Oklahoma to earn this distinction. Our Veterans can trust they are getting the highest-quality cancer care here, at their VA hospital.”

To achieve APEx accreditation, centers undergo a voluntary, multi-step evaluation of their protocols for safety, quality assurance and patient engagement by independent surveyors. This accreditation reflects the principles outlined in ASTRO’s Safety is No Accident, the foundational guide for quality and safety in radiation oncology.

"ASTRO congratulates Oklahoma City VA for earning reaccreditation through APEx," said Vivek Kavadi, MD, FASTRO, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRO. "By maintaining this comprehensive, industry-leading certification, Oklahoma City VA’s Radiation Oncology program continues to affirm its commitment to delivering radiation oncology care that is safe, effective and wholly centered on patient needs.”

Oklahoma City VA’s Radiation Oncology program is accredited through January 2029. Learn more about the services offered by Oklahoma City VA’s Radiation Oncology clinic

