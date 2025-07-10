Parking Changes Coming to OKC VA Medical Center.

PRESS RELEASE

July 10, 2025

Oklahoma City, OK - Starting Monday, July 14th, the OKC VA Medical Center will be implementing new parking arrangements due to the construction of a new parking garage. Veterans are encouraged to utilize the existing parking garage, as the Northeast Parking Lot and North Entrance area will be closed.

Key Details:

Parking Garage Access : The parking garage will be accessible only from the 13th Street entrance located on the Southeast side of the facility. Please note that the garage has a vehicle height limit of 8 feet.

: The parking garage will be accessible only from the 13th Street entrance located on the Southeast side of the facility. Please note that the garage has a vehicle height limit of 8 feet. Northwest Parking Lot : An alternative parking option is available in the Northwest Parking Lot, which includes additional spaces and a new temporary entrance to the hospital on the North side. Veterans can enter from McMechan Parkway.

: An alternative parking option is available in the Northwest Parking Lot, which includes additional spaces and a new temporary entrance to the hospital on the North side. Veterans can enter from McMechan Parkway. Restricted Areas: Access to the Northeast Parking Lot, the North Entrance, and the former North entrance to the garage will be blocked off with fencing.

Important Notice for Drop-Off:

Patient drop-off on the North side will not be available. Please use the drop-off circle located at the 13th Street entrance on the Southeast side of the facility.

Special Accommodations:

The OKC VA Medical Center leadership strongly encourages Veterans, particularly those with mobility issues, to use the parking garage. It offers easy wheelchair access to both the Ground and 1st floors.

According to Rebecca Anderson, Assistant Director of Facilities, “The first and second floors have handicapped-accessible parking, and golf carts will be available to transport Veterans from the upper floors to the entrances.”

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this construction period. The new arrangements are aimed at ensuring ease of access and convenience for all Veterans visiting the OKC VA Medical Center.

Thank you for your continuous support.