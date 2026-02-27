VA Oklahoma City HCS upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2026

Oklahoma, OK - VA Oklahoma City HCS today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VA Oklahoma City HCS improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Convert 5F Respiratory to Step Down Unit, Phase 1

Renovate Canteen Kitchen

Recapitalization of Infrastructure – Oklahoma City

Will begin Waterproofing and Repairing Exterior Envelope

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA Oklahoma City HCS to achieve that goal,” said Director Wade Vlosich. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

For more information, contact Phillip Ybarra at okcpublicaffairs@va.gov or .

###